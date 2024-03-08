84.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, March 8, 2024
type here...

The decline of our golf experience

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I, along with many golfers here in The Villages, am extremely disappointed in the conditions of our executive courses. I’ve read the previous letters from golfers and former supers and their takes on why our courses are such a mess. Yes, heavy traffic on the courses is part of the problem. However, The Villages is famed for exceptional golfing experiences. You would think that the Morse’s would embrace this and promote our unique golfing expierences by putting more money into keeping the courses the way in which they are promoted and expected to be. However, it looks like their pockets are much more important than the experience in which we pay for. Shame on the Morses.
The Villages is certainly not the only place to live in Florida to enjoy golf, shopping, dining and entertainment. The Morses need to realize this before it is too late.

Nancy Kress
Village of Santiago

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Walk-on golfers are causing additional wear and tear on golf courses

A Village of Collier resident, in a Letter to the Editor, warns that walk-on golfers are causing additional wear and tear on golf courses.

District Office should hold public hearings on degradation of golf courses

A Village of Hadley resident contends the District Office should hold public hearings on the degradation of the golf courses in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

You can’t blame El Nino

A Bridgeport at Lake Sumter resident says you cannot simply blame El Nino for the conditions at golf courses in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

How about going back to cart sharing like we did before COVID-19?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Palo Alto resident suggests going back to cart sharing, which was halted during COVID-19.

Will our property values sink with the golf courses?

A Village of Sanibel resident wonders if property values in The Villages will sink along with the golf courses. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos