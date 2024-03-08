The decline of our golf experience

To the Editor:

I, along with many golfers here in The Villages, am extremely disappointed in the conditions of our executive courses. I’ve read the previous letters from golfers and former supers and their takes on why our courses are such a mess. Yes, heavy traffic on the courses is part of the problem. However, The Villages is famed for exceptional golfing experiences. You would think that the Morse’s would embrace this and promote our unique golfing expierences by putting more money into keeping the courses the way in which they are promoted and expected to be. However, it looks like their pockets are much more important than the experience in which we pay for. Shame on the Morses.

The Villages is certainly not the only place to live in Florida to enjoy golf, shopping, dining and entertainment. The Morses need to realize this before it is too late.

Nancy Kress

Village of Santiago