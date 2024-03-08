The Developer needs to stop conning people who bought homes in The Villages

I have read many posts about the conditions of the executive golf courses, seemingly more as the weeks go by. And while I have never offered a comment or any observations from personal experience over the nearly 10 years I have owned a home, I feel compelled to add to this chorus.

I have colleagues visiting from the Chicago area, one a noted golfer. So I thought to take him to Truman, one of the supposed best (rated 4/4) of the nine holes. I was embarrassed by taking him there yesterday! Why? The greens were pathetic!!

What, we call them greens, probably in part for their typical lush color and trimming. How about, at least as if in microcosm for all courses by what I experienced at Truman, we now should start calling them “browns”, for that is what most of them were, like cow pastures without anything on which cows could graze.

I also have read about on these pages explanations about why golf courses are in such bad shape. But I have never heard the (credible) excuse of why profiteering by the Developer now predominates over sustainability of existing structures—like these golf courses–for those that bought into their mantra about The Villages being the friendliest hometown. Bunk. So, Developer, let’s stop conning those who plunked down hard earned money to buy into your advertising, and start seriously fixing up one of its ALREADY existing attractions, “your” golf courses!

Miles Zaremski is a resident of the Village of Dunedin.