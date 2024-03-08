Villager charged with stalking calls for return of anonymous complaints

A Villager facing a charge of stalking in a dispute with a neighbor is calling for a return to the anonymous complaint system.

Suza Barr, 77, of the Village of Santo Domingo, spoke out Friday morning before the Community Development District 2 Board of Supervisors at Savannah Center.

Barr, who is currently free on bond following her arrest last month, never mentioned the criminal case she is facing when she urged supervisors to stop requiring residents to provide their names when lodging complaints.

“It’s not right to make us give our names. Retaliation really has no end now. You should not make us give our names,” Barr said.

She said she had lodged a complaint about a home on Cordero Court, which is also the street on which she resides. Shortly thereafter, she was walking her dog and the neighbor squirted her with a hose on a “day when it was 30 degrees.” She said the retaliatory behavior aimed at her dog forced her to surrender the dog to a shelter.

The criminal case Barr is facing includes an allegation she had used her pit bull to intimidate neighbors.

CDD 2 Board Chairman Bart Zoellner pushed back against the notion that the decision to require names when reporting deed compliance violations was at the heart of Barr’s problems.

“If you squirt me with a hose, I am not calling Community Standards. I am calling the sheriff,” Zoellner said.

CDD 2 decided last year to stop accepting anonymous complaint, following the example of Community Development District 5.

Other CDDs have followed suit, including Community Development District 12, which heard another plea Thursday from Sweetgum Villas resident Kim Ruppert, who found a “troll” sign in her yard after she was forced to give her name when complaining about a neighbor with dog excrement in his yard.

