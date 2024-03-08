Walk-on golfers are causing additional wear and tear on golf courses

To the Editor:

I’m grateful to both Mr. Williams and Mr. Leininger, Executive Directors of Operations and Maintenance for The Villages Golf, for their hard work, to bring us golf everyday. There is no doubt they’re working within the confines of the tools given to them.

A large problem stems from golfers going from course to course, all day long, playing in any available open tee time slot, as a “walk-on.” Multiple this by at least 25 to 40 players per day, you have courses that are taking a beating.

Full-time and part-time property owners, who regularly play golf three to four times a week, know that the tee time system will not allow more than 3 to 4 playing points per week. Otherwise they and their groups will not get a tee time.

The tee time system does not “kick out” those who are playing 3 to 4 times per day because they play as “walk-ons.” This is because they are not using the tee time system to play. Those will argue since there open tee times, they should be allowed to play. However, what is not taken into consideration is that the courses needed rest from play and particularly “walk-on” playing abuse. The “Investment Income” homeowners no doubt tout that renters can play all the golf they want everyday, which ups their rental properties occupancy.

With the exponential growth rate of The Villages, and the number of new rental properties and lack of courses south of State Road 44, it is taxing all the courses with overplay, especially from the “walk-ons.” While the tee time system does have slots every 9 to 10 minutes, it was intended to provide flexibility to accommodate the golfer, not to fill up all the available tee times.

Potential Solutions: Limits be placed on the number of times a person can play daily, including all home owners, guests and renters. The tee time system is reconfigured to show “real time” play. So they can see how many times a person has played that day. All “renters and guests” will no longer be able use the property owners Villages ID’s to check in to play golf at the ProShop and Starter Shacks. Instead they will need to purchase weekly and/or daily golf passes, which will limit their daily play. They will need to use the property owners Villages ID and renters/guests drivers license to purchase the golf passes. This will also administratively help the pro-shop employees and starters, from the confusion of checking in guests and renters. Expand the time between available tee times from 9 to 10 minutes to 15 minutes on executive courses. And likewise on championship courses.

Respect the game, the course and our retirement community.

Patty Porter

Village of Collier