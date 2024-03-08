84.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, March 8, 2024
type here...

Walk-on golfers are causing additional wear and tear on golf courses

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I’m grateful to both Mr. Williams and Mr. Leininger, Executive Directors of Operations and Maintenance for The Villages Golf, for their hard work, to bring us golf everyday. There is no doubt they’re working within the confines of the tools given to them.
A large problem stems from golfers going from course to course, all day long, playing in any available open tee time slot, as a “walk-on.” Multiple this by at least 25 to 40 players per day, you have courses that are taking a beating.
Full-time and part-time property owners, who regularly play golf three to four times a week, know that the tee time system will not allow more than 3 to 4 playing points per week. Otherwise they and their groups will not get a tee time.
The tee time system does not “kick out” those who are playing 3 to 4 times per day because they play as “walk-ons.” This is because they are not using the tee time system to play. Those will argue since there open tee times, they should be allowed to play. However, what is not taken into consideration is that the courses needed rest from play and particularly “walk-on” playing abuse. The “Investment Income” homeowners no doubt tout that renters can play all the golf they want everyday, which ups their rental properties occupancy.
With the exponential growth rate of The Villages, and the number of new rental properties and lack of courses south of State Road 44, it is taxing all the courses with overplay, especially from the “walk-ons.” While the tee time system does have slots every 9 to 10 minutes, it was intended to provide flexibility to accommodate the golfer, not to fill up all the available tee times.
Potential Solutions: Limits be placed on the number of times a person can play daily, including all home owners, guests and renters. The tee time system is reconfigured to show “real time” play. So they can see how many times a person has played that day. All “renters and guests” will no longer be able use the property owners Villages ID’s to check in to play golf at the ProShop and Starter Shacks. Instead they will need to purchase weekly and/or daily golf passes, which will limit their daily play. They will need to use the property owners Villages ID and renters/guests drivers license to purchase the golf passes. This will also administratively help the pro-shop employees and starters, from the confusion of checking in guests and renters. Expand the time between available tee times from 9 to 10 minutes to 15 minutes on executive courses. And likewise on championship courses.
Respect the game, the course and our retirement community.

Patty Porter
Village of Collier

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

The decline of our golf experience

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santiago resident sounds off on the decline of the golf experience in The Villages.

District Office should hold public hearings on degradation of golf courses

A Village of Hadley resident contends the District Office should hold public hearings on the degradation of the golf courses in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

You can’t blame El Nino

A Bridgeport at Lake Sumter resident says you cannot simply blame El Nino for the conditions at golf courses in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

How about going back to cart sharing like we did before COVID-19?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Palo Alto resident suggests going back to cart sharing, which was halted during COVID-19.

Will our property values sink with the golf courses?

A Village of Sanibel resident wonders if property values in The Villages will sink along with the golf courses. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos