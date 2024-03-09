85.4 F
The Villages
Saturday, March 9, 2024
911 dispatcher takes call reporting man tried to strip off woman’s clothes

By Staff Report
A 911 dispatcher took a call from a woman reporting a man tried to strip off her clothes, leading to the man’s arrest on a sexual assault charge.

Beon Strong, 38, of Wildwood, was arrested on multiple charges following the incident at about 10 a.m. Thursday at an undisclosed location in Sumter County.

Strong, who has a long criminal history, was intercepted by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies as he attempted to leave the woman’s apartment. Strong and the woman had been arguing when he pushed her onto the bed and tried to take off her clothes. The woman attempted to call 911, but Strong took away her phone. He hung up on the 911 operator.

He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on charges of sexual assault, battery, depriving use of 911 and false imprisonment. Bond was set at $60,000.

