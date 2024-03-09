Does The Villages really care about veterans?

To the Editor:

A lot has changed in Florida since we first moved here from New Hampshire in 1985. When we retired in 2009 we moved to The Villages. We rented for the first four years as we became snowbirds and spent four months up north every year.

My husband is a veteran so when we found a new Amarillo model in Pine Ridge that we loved, we requested a VA loan. We were told by The Villages real estate agent, quite emphatically, that The Villages does “not do VA loans” on new homes. That was like a punch in the face. When we asked WHY? Her answer was vague and not very informative……but FINAL. After living here for more than four years, attending Honor Flight events, reading about how The Villages is all about honoring veterans, it was devastating to hear that a veteran can not buy a new house in The Villages utilizing their VA benefits.

We went home and spent the rest of the day discussing if we even wanted to live in The Villages. Ultimately, the friends and lifestyle we made over those four years are the reasons we made the decision to purchase a resale.

Glorianne Lowe

Village of Hemingway

