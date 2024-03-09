Edmund L. Frappier Jr. passed away on February 24th , after a short illness.

Born in Watertown, NY, on October 15, 1935, to Edmund L. Frappier, Sr. & Mary (Cross) Frappier, he graduated from High School and enlisted in the 24th Infantry Army Division & was stationed in Germany. Upon being Honorably Discharged, he attended SUNY-Oswego where he graduated in 1961. While at Oswego, he met the love of his life, Wanda (Molinelli). They married on June 27, 1957, and were married for 63 years! They welcomed two children into their family, Tina Simone (Ross) Baldwin & Todd (Darcy) Frappier, who live in FL.

Ed was a High School Earth Science Teacher for 30 years ending his career in the Wappingers Central School District. As an active volunteer member of the of the New Hackensack Fire Company/District, he advanced from Asst. Chief to Chief & ultimately Fire Commissioner during his 22 years of active service.

Upon retiring in 1991 from teaching, Ed & Wanda built a home in The Villages, FL, where they were very active in the “Way, Way, Way Off Broadway Players” for over 15 years. They spent their summer months at their cottage in Knobby Knoll, Sackets Harbor, NY. Ed was a much loved “Baba” to his 5 grandchildren, Amber Evans, Justin Steakley (Jaime), Fallon (Frappier) Whitacre (Joseph), Payton (Frappier) MacLatchie (Andrew) & Jessie Baldwin (Rich Labombard) & his 3 great-grandchildren, Jude & Jett Steakley & Sonny Whitacre. Ed was the oldest of his 7 siblings, Louie (Helen) Frappier, Phyllis Levee, Sargent (Judy) Frappier, Mary (Charlie) Ortner, Cherrye Dunaway, Albert (Bev) Frappier & Debra Frappier. Ed was predeceased by his parents, his wife, Wanda 2 of his brothers-in-law, David Levee & Jon Kloetzli.

Ed will forever be remembered for his story-telling skills, comedic timing & ability to make students enthusiastic about the wonders of our planet! A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Timothy Catholic Church, The Villages, FL, on March 23rd at 10am. Burial will be held this summer in Mannsville, NY. In lieu of flowers, you may make a contribution to the New Hackensack Fire Company, RCK Scholarship Fund, 217 Myers Corners Road, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590