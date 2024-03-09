85.4 F
The Villages
Saturday, March 9, 2024
Man arrested after dispute over handicapped parking at DMV office

By Staff Report
Matthew Roseberry
A Coleman man has been arrested as the result of a dispute over handicapped parking at a Department of Motor Vehicles office.

Matthew Fredrick Roseberry, 41, was arrested Wednesday at his home on Warm Springs Avenue on a warrant charging him with battery in connection with the incident which occurred in February at the Department of Motor Vehicles office in Bushnell.

A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy was flagged down on Feb. 21  by a bystander who had witnessed an altercation in which Roseberry, who stands 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 260 pounds, had pulled back the arms of another individual in the dispute over handicapped parking, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Roseberry reportedly told the other man he was going to blow his “head off.” The man said Roseberry had parked his truck over two handicapped spots and he had asked him to move his vehicle. When the man made the request, Roseberry had already wrapped up his business at the DMV. Rather than leaving, Roseberry got out of his truck and began arguing with the other man.

A witness told deputies she saw Roseberry “forcefully push his body” up against the other man as he tried to walk away and enter the DMV office.

Roseberry fled the premises prior to the arrival of law enforcement.

The Kentucky native is facing a charge of battery. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.

 

 

