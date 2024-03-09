President Biden was formidable in State of Union address

To the Editor:

After Super Tuesday, the die is cast and the race is on; it will be Biden vs Trump. Thursday night, POTUS Biden gave the State of the Union speech. It was a good speech over an hour long. He was heckled by some Republicans but he talked back to them and scored some points. He chastised the Supreme Court justices and told them they would see that women have political and electoral power. But the statement I liked best was when he chastised Republicans and told them, “You cannot just love your country when you are winning”, making Republicans’ claim of a declining America seem foolish. I also thought it very funny and laughed out loud when Republicans yelled no after he accused them of all the things they were doing, he said “look at the facts, I know you can read.” Good speech and he did not mention Trump’s name once. The speech was filled with plans for the future for a better America. Republican’s answer was their youngest female Senator from Alabama, speaking from her kitchen. But, her wavering almost sobbing voice in an overly dramatic attempt to elicit emotion was too much. She is an attractive lady but the tear-jerking performance was not worthy of an Academy Award and her arguments were not an answer to the Biden speech but just tired old inaccurate radical talking points. Biden looked strong and full of future promise. This is going to be an interesting eight months.

William Beckett

Village of Poinciana