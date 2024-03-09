Ronald D. Kocher

September 29, 1939 – March 1, 2024

Ronald D. Kocher, of The Villages, Florida, went to be with his Lord and Savior on March 1, 2024. He was born on September 29, 1939, in Reading, Pennsylvania. Ron was a beloved husband, loving father, and adoring grandfather. Described as kind, witty, inspiring, loyal, helpful, and smart, he was instantly liked by everyone he met.

Ron enjoyed reading, playing golf, restoring Corvettes, and watching both NFL & Penn State Football. He was passionate about physical fitness and visiting the U.S. National Parks. Despite all of his hobbies, he was happiest when spending time with his family.

Ron graduated from Warrior Run High School and attended Susquehanna University. He served in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard where he received awards for marksmanship. He retired from PENN-DOT after 35 years as a Transportation Construction Manager 2 and Bridge Inspector. He worked an additional 12 years with McTish, Kunkel & Associates. He was a member of the Watsontown Masonic Lodge #401 in Watsontown, PA.

Ron is survived by his loving wife, Isabel W. Kocher, and four daughters: DeAnne (Matthew) Snyder, Lisa (Roger) Pontius, Ronda Snyder, and Dana (Chad) Wilcox Sample. He leaves behind five grandchildren Shane, Keegan, Chase, Madison, & Chad, and four great-grandchildren, Peyton, Jaxon, Malcolm, & Vincent. He was preceded in death by his father Harry F. Kocher, Sr., mother Mildred (Koch) Kocher, brother Harry Kocher, Jr., and sister-in-law, Rita Kocher.

His legacy of kindness, loyalty, and dedication will forever be cherished by those who had the privilege to know him.

Celebration of Life ceremonies will be planned in The Villages, FL, and in the Watsontown, PA area.