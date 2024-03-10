66.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, March 10, 2024
type here...

73-year-old Villager gets stiff jail term after violating DUI probation

By Staff Report
Cathie Oldham
Cathie Oldham

A 73-year-old Villager has been given a stiff jail term after violating her probation on a charge of driving under the influence.

Cathie Ann Oldham of the Village of Hawkins was sentenced this past week to 89 days in jail during a probation violation hearing in Sumter County Court. Oldham has been held in the jail since Feb. 1, following her arrest on the probation violation.

She was placed on probation last year after pleading no contest to a charge of driving under the influence. She lost her driver’s for six months and was ordered to perform 80 hours of community service.

However, Oldham failed to show proof that she had completed DUI school or that she had completed 80 hours of community service. She had the opportunity to “buy out” of community service at a rate of $10 per hour or a total of $800.

Oldham was driving a tan 2004 Chrysler PT Cruiser at about 4 p.m. Dec. 9, 2022 in the vicinity of Frazier Way and Josephine Court not far from her home on Goodman Court when a 911 caller reported an “intoxicated subject in a vehicle,” according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The caller said the vehicle was driving in a reckless manner, struck a curb and almost hit a golf cart. An officer who spoke with the Kenneth City, Colo. native found that she had “bloodshot watery eyes” and “slurred speech.” She was unable to maintain her balance and appeared to be disoriented. Oldman, who claimed she was COVID-19 positive, said she consumed “two glasses of wine at lunch,” the report said. She agreed to participate in field sobriety exercises, but nearly fell over “multiple times.” She claimed it was the COVID-19 which made her impaired. She provided breath samples that registered .172 and .164 blood alcohol content.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Petty complaints become the norm when you allow anonymous complaints

A Village of McClure resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers the reasons he opposes anonymous complaints.

Golf courses didn’t get this way overnight

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Chatham resident wonders how golf courses in The Villages were allowed to deteriorate so much before the situation was acknowledged.

Stonecresters are not using facilities in The Villages

A resident of Stonecrest contends his community has plenty of recreational facilities and residents are not dipping a toe in the pools in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

So how much does it cost to live in The Villages?

A new resident of the Village of Dabney wonders how much it will cost to live comfortably in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Does The Villages really care about veterans?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hemingway resident describes an experience when she said attempted to buy a home in The Villages but got a cool reception when she said she and her husband would be using a VA loan

Photos