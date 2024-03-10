Beverly A. Lambert

December 15, 1944 – March 2, 2024

Beverly A. Lambert, 79, of Oxford, FL passed away Saturday, March 2, 2024. She was born December 15, 1944, in Sumter County, FL to Richard Edgar and Ninia Bernice (nee Fort) Shaulis.

She loved to visit her home in N.C. She also enjoyed shopping and going to the beach.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Philip Wayne Lambert and sister, Bonnie K. Richardson.

She was survived by her son, Derry Wayne Lambert; sister Sharon (Colin) Crews; and several nieces and nephews.

There will be a Gathering of Family and Friends from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm followed by a Celebration of Life Funeral Service Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at Banks/Page-Theus Funeral Home 410 Webster St. Wildwood, FL 34785.

Graveside service at Pine Level Cemetery in Oxford, FL.