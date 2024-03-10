62.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, March 10, 2024
type here...

Beverly A. Lambert

By Staff Report
Beverly A. Lambert
Beverly A. Lambert

Beverly A. Lambert
December 15, 1944 – March 2, 2024

Beverly A. Lambert, 79, of Oxford, FL passed away Saturday, March 2, 2024. She was born December 15, 1944, in Sumter County, FL to Richard Edgar and Ninia Bernice (nee Fort) Shaulis.

She loved to visit her home in N.C. She also enjoyed shopping and going to the beach.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Philip Wayne Lambert and sister, Bonnie K. Richardson.

She was survived by her son, Derry Wayne Lambert; sister Sharon (Colin) Crews; and several nieces and nephews.

There will be a Gathering of Family and Friends from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm followed by a Celebration of Life Funeral Service Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at Banks/Page-Theus Funeral Home 410 Webster St. Wildwood, FL 34785.

Graveside service at Pine Level Cemetery in Oxford, FL.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Stonecresters are not using facilities in The Villages

A resident of Stonecrest contends his community has plenty of recreational facilities and residents are not dipping a toe in the pools in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

So how much does it cost to live in The Villages?

A new resident of the Village of Dabney wonders how much it will cost to live comfortably in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Does The Villages really care about veterans?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hemingway resident describes an experience when she said attempted to buy a home in The Villages but got a cool reception when she said she and her husband would be using a VA loan

President Biden was formidable in State of Union address

A Village of Poinciana resident, in a Letter to the Editor gives President Biden high marks for his State of the Union address.

The decline of our golf experience

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santiago resident sounds off on the decline of the golf experience in The Villages.

Photos