Sunday, March 10, 2024
CDD 7 supervisors to decide on future of anonymous complaints

By Meta Minton

Community Development District 7 supervisors are set this week to decide the future of anonymous complaints.

The board will meet at 8 a.m. Thursday at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

The board had the hot topic on its February agenda, but opted to delay a  vote as only four of the five supervisors were present at that meeting.

Last month, Kim Ruppert of the Sweetgum Villas of the Village of Fenney, urged CDD 7 supervisors not to move in the direction of requiring complainants to give their names. Ruppert, who recently said she has become the “poster child” for the downside of requiring names be given when complaints are lodged, said those who want to uphold the beauty and aesthetics of The Villages are being punished, rather that those who are breaking the rules.

CDD 7 includes the villages of Bonita, Duval, Hemingway and Hadley.

