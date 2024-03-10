Dr. Patrick J. Scanlan, MD

A Celebration of Life for Dr. Patrick J. Scanlan, of The Villages, will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at the Bradenton Recreation Center. Dr. Scanlan died peacefully on January 14.

Pat was born in North Dakota. The family moved to Minnesota while he was quite young and he finished his schooling there. Pat spent time in the Navy and during that time, he married his sweetheart, Charlotte Krueger and had a full life together including 7 children. They also shared a love of golf, travel and volunteering around the world.

He spent his entire career as an anesthesiologist at Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park, MN.

Pat is survived by his children: Mark (Maureen) Scanlan, Lynne (Bill) Dolan, Brian (Lisa Della Rocca) Scanlan, Julie Ornberg, Mary Wineberg, Therese (Tom) Hurley, Molly (Mike) Wurst; 22 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his wife Charlotte; parents Jerome and Loretta Scanlan; siblings and spouses Jerome and Rose Scanlan, Mary Ann and Ken Fitzpatrick, and John Scanlan.

Pat was an inspiration to his family and friends leaving a lasting impression as a loving soul and friend to all. Of his many accomplishments, he was most proud of his loving family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to The Parkinson’s Foundation.