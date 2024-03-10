62.1 F
The Villages
Sunday, March 10, 2024
Golf courses didn’t get this way overnight

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

After reading the articles on golf course conditions and management answers, I have a couple of questions for golf course management.
1. If excessive rain and a lack of sunshine is the major cause, why are all of the courses not suffering similar results? Most of the courses are in good condition for the amount of play and weather conditions this time of year.
2. Why are the courses allowed to deteriorate so much before taking steps to remedy the conditions? They do not get this way overnight!

Jackie Lyon
Village of Chatham

 

