Irene Salera

September 16, 1941 – February 20, 2024

Irene Salera, known to all as Renee, age 82, was born on September 16, 1941. She passed away on Tuesday, February 20, 2024 after suffering in silence for many years due to cervical cancer.

She moved to The Villages, Florida in 2000 with her husband Bob, who passed away in 2020. Renee was musically talented and played piano at Carnegie Hall when she was a young girl, and continued her love of music in the Villages where she took many dance classes even hula lessons. She let her talents shine in many shows held at the Savannah Center.

Renee is survived by her three children, Doreen, Bobby (Kay) and James and six grandchildren, Marissa, Robert, Patrick, Selena, Brianne and William.

Renee was a great cook and enjoyed making her grandchildren’s favorite dishes when they were visiting. She passed down her love of cooking and baking to her grandchildren keeping her spirit always a part of our lives.

Please consider making a donation in her memory to Heaven Sent Senior Care, 1109 S. Mary St., Eustis, FL 32726.