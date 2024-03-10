62.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, March 10, 2024
type here...

Irene Salera

By Staff Report
Irene Salera
Irene Salera

Irene Salera
September 16, 1941 – February 20, 2024

Irene Salera, known to all as Renee, age 82, was born on September 16, 1941. She passed away on Tuesday, February 20, 2024 after suffering in silence for many years due to cervical cancer.

She moved to The Villages, Florida in 2000 with her husband Bob, who passed away in 2020. Renee was musically talented and played piano at Carnegie Hall when she was a young girl, and continued her love of music in the Villages where she took many dance classes even hula lessons. She let her talents shine in many shows held at the Savannah Center.

Renee is survived by her three children, Doreen, Bobby (Kay) and James and six grandchildren, Marissa, Robert, Patrick, Selena, Brianne and William.

Renee was a great cook and enjoyed making her grandchildren’s favorite dishes when they were visiting. She passed down her love of cooking and baking to her grandchildren keeping her spirit always a part of our lives.

Please consider making a donation in her memory to Heaven Sent Senior Care, 1109 S. Mary St., Eustis, FL 32726.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Golf courses didn’t get this way overnight

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Chatham resident wonders how golf courses in The Villages were allowed to deteriorate so much before the situation was acknowledged.

Stonecresters are not using facilities in The Villages

A resident of Stonecrest contends his community has plenty of recreational facilities and residents are not dipping a toe in the pools in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

So how much does it cost to live in The Villages?

A new resident of the Village of Dabney wonders how much it will cost to live comfortably in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Does The Villages really care about veterans?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hemingway resident describes an experience when she said attempted to buy a home in The Villages but got a cool reception when she said she and her husband would be using a VA loan

President Biden was formidable in State of Union address

A Village of Poinciana resident, in a Letter to the Editor gives President Biden high marks for his State of the Union address.

Photos