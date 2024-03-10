Popular Christian saxophonist Eirinn Abu to perform in free local concert

Popular Christian saxophonist Eirinn Abu will perform in concert at 7 p.m. Friday, March 15 at Amazing Grace Lutheran Church in Oxford. The free concert is open to the public.

With Holy Week and Easter on the horizon, this concert will help attendees reflect on the meaning of the season as well as enjoy an evening of music and fellowship.

Abu is well-regarded and considered one of the “best sax sensations you’ve ever heard.” He combines Christian music with an easy listening jazz vibe.

“It is a pleasure to host an Eirren Abu concert at Amazing Grace,” said Pastor Jack Mackowiak, Amazing Grace Lutheran Church. “It will be a blessing to hear such a talented musician in an intimate setting. It’ll be like a personal concert for you and your closest friends.”

Doors open at 6:15 p.m. with refreshments served before the concert.

Amazing Grace Luther Church is part of the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod. The church offers two worship services; a traditional service at 8 a.m. and a praise service at 10:15 a.m.

For additional details, visit amazinggracelc.org