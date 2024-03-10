Public hearing set this week on notorious hoarding case in The Villages

A public hearing is set this week on a notorious hoarding case in The Villages.

Barbara Packard, owner of the home at 1889 Blythewood Loop in the Village of Sunset Pointe, will be called at 8 a.m. Friday before the Community Development District 5 Board of Supervisors at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

The hoarder apparently is Packard’s son, Jeff, who neighbors say goes scavenger hunting on garbage collection days and returns home with barbecue grills and other items he tries to repair and sell. But he has been playing a cat-and-mouse game with Community Standards, shoving items into the garage long enough to get the door shut and the minute Community Standards leaves, the junk comes pouring out again.

Neighbors are fed up and frustrated. Supervisors are applying all the pressure they can, by imposing $500 daily fines and pursuing legal action in court.

Barbara Packard is said to be in failing health. Her son, has a history of arrests.