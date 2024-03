To the Editor:

At Stonecrest, we have three outdoor pools and one indoor pool, pickleball, tennis, corn hole and shuffleboard courts. You people in The Villages have been fed a lie. Our courts are not overbooked. Any time I want to use them I had no problem. Maybe other communities are using your facilities, but I assure you it is not the residents of Stonecrest.

Steven Faisst SR

Stonecrest