Susan Peterson Flowers

July 25, 1940 – March 5, 2024

Susan Peterson Flowers, a beacon of light, love, and grace, departed from this world on March 5, 2024, leaving behind a legacy of kindness, faith, and devotion. Born on July 25, 1940, in Manhattan, Susan’s life journey unfolded with purpose, touching the lives of all who knew her.

She is celebrated by her beloved husband and best friend of 64 years, Donald Flowers, their children Bernadette Kem (Michael), Curtis Flowers, Katherine Flowers (Andrew Markward), and Christopher Matthew Flowers, their grandchildren Mitchell, Madisen, Sam, Otis, and Henry, her sister loving sister: Maryann Smith, their nieces, nephews, cousins, and their community and friends.

Sue and Don’s love story began at Shawnee Mission High School in Merriam, Kansas and carried them to various homes. They attended Kansas State University, where she was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma. After graduating, they married and moved to Turkey where Don served in the military and Sue taught kindergarten. After his service, they made homes in Prarie Village, KS then Overland Park, KS before moving to DuBois, PA. After their children were grown, Sue and Don moved to Tallahassee and eventually settled in the Villages. Throughout all of these places, they found extended family in their friends.

Throughout her life, Susan displayed remarkable strength and resilience as a two-time cancer survivor. Her unwavering faith in God guided her through life’s trials, serving as a source of comfort and inspiration to all who knew her.

Sue’s generous spirit extended beyond her family, as she was passionate about serving others through volunteering at various organizations including her work with Al Anon Beginners Group, Bargains and Blessings, and The Backpack Program to assist children living in the Ocala Forest.

She found joy first and foremost in spending time with the people she loved. She enjoyed the beach, golfing, playing bridge with friends, reading, strumming the ukulele, quilting, and learning.

Susan exuded love, warmth, and compassion.

A celebration of Susan Peterson Flowers’ life will be held on Sunday, March 10 at 1pm at Lake Deaton United Methodist Church in Wildwood Florida. Please note the time changes Saturday night. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the church.

Though Susan may no longer walk among us, her spirit will forever shine brightly in the hearts of those she touched. May she rest in eternal peace, knowing she was deeply loved and will be profoundly missed.