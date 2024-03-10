VIP group will hold its second meeting at Ezell Recreation Center

The Visually Impaired Persons group will hold its second meeting at Ezell Recreation Center on Monday, March 18.

Doors will open at 1 p.m. and the meeting will end around 2:30 p.m. Those attending should bring a snack to share. Drinks will be provided.

The guest speaker will be Chantel Buck, the CEO of New Vision for Independence. She has been with New Vision for the last 14 years. Her topics will include vision rehabilitation, support services, community education and advocacy for the blind and vision impaired. There will be plenty of time for questions and answers.

If you need a ride or can provide a ride for this meeting, call Lynn Higgins, at (856) 265-9533, at least six days in advance to give her enough time to schedule the drivers.

If you would like to volunteer at this meeting or the Bridgeport meeting, consider joining the VIP team. Your participation would take only a few hours of your time each month. You can call or text Melinda Zeman at (386) 867-0284 or Donna Evans at (352) 391-4586, or sign up at either of the VIP meetings.