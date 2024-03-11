63.6 F
The Villages
Monday, March 11, 2024
Chicago man in golf cart arrested on DUI after drinking at City Fire

By Staff Report
Anthony Siwinski
Anthony Siwinski

A Chicago man in a golf cart was arrested on a drunk driving charge after drinking at City Fire at Lake Sumter Landing.

Anthony Siwinski, 32, of was driving a green Yamaha golf cart at about 11:30 p.m. Friday when he failed to come to a complete stop at the intersection of Canal Street and Old Mill Run, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

During a traffic stop, Siwinski handed the deputy his Illinois driver’s license. He said he’d had, “Like four drinks.” He said he’d been drinking a City Fire.

He was asked to rate himself on a scale of 0 to 10 in terms of intoxication, with 0 being sober and 10 being heavily intoxicated. He rated himself as a 3.

He struggled through field sobriety exercises and refused to provide a breath sample.

He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.

