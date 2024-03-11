68.2 F
The Villages
Monday, March 11, 2024
DeSantis and complacent legislature have ignored Floridians’ insurance perils

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Gov. DeSantis is urging patience and hoping that homeowners quote “knock on wood that we won’t have a big storm this summer.” – REALLY HELPFUL DON’T YOU THINK?
The governor said last year that Citizens Insurance, the insurance of last resort for those who cannot get insurance, was “unfortunately” undercapitalized and that the company could go belly up if they actually had to weather a storm, according to Florida Politics. The President and CEO of Citizens is asking the Florida Office of Regulation for approval for another rate increase, or 13.3 percent, which will raise policyholders’ premiums once again.
In the meantime, DeSantis and his complacent GOP super majority in the legislature have done nothing except provide big bucks to insurance companies (that are donors) to keep them in Florida and still they are leaving in droves.
Recently our car insurance doubled (with no accidents on our records). Also, last year, we put in a new roof (which we really didn’t need) in order to get new insurance (since the insurance we had was cancelled). Unfortunately, we got Farmers Insurance and now they are leaving the state, We hope we can find insurance (at any price) … otherwise, I guess we will be “knocking on wood” – hoping and praying for the best.

Susan Koffman
Village of Santo Domingo

 

