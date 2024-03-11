51.3 F
The Villages
Monday, March 11, 2024
By Staff Report
Donna Rice Hansen of The Villages, FL passed away peacefully in her home on February 25th, 2024 at the age of 64.

Donna is survived by her husband Daniel Donald Hanson, & her mother Joan Rice both of The Villages, FL. Her father William Rice passed away July 2023. She is also survived by her brother Donald Rice & sister Diane Grunskis. Also by her children Joan Carpenter, Joseph DiCresce and Callie Youmans. Also her grandchildren, Jillian and Jadyn Carpenter, Rebecca & Alexa DiCresce and Carly and Connor Cancel all from Boca Raton, FL.

A celebration of life will be held at Galuppi’s, 1103 N Federal Hwy. in Pompano Beach from 11:30 to 2:30 on Saturday, March 23rd, 2024. Donna will be laid to rest at Pompano Beach cemetery.

