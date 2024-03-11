68.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, March 11, 2024
type here...

Doris Jean Sanders

By Staff Report
Doris Jean Sanders
Doris Jean Sanders

Doris Jean Sanders
Feb 18, 1937 – March 4, 2024

Doris Jean Sanders, living in Summerfield Florida, passed away on March 4, 2024. A beloved mother, wife, sister, and friend, her sparkly blue eyes will be dearly missed.

Doris was born Feb 18, 1937 to Raymond and Thrissia (Elam) Johns in Tuscola, Illinois, where she grew up on a farm with her eight brothers and sisters. Doris met Jim Sanders while at Eastern Illinois University and the two got married in 1959 after graduation. The couple moved to California and started a family with the births of their daughters Julia (1965) and Sabrina (1967).

Doris taught home economics, nutrition and sewing classes for 20 years in California before the family moved. Doris continued to teach in public schools through several moves, including Florissant, MO, Greensboro, NC, and Rochester, MI. While in Michigan, Doris lost her husband Jim in 1989.

Doris retired to Florida in 1991 where she enjoyed golfing and swimming. Doris married William Malone in 2004 and they enjoyed golfing and traveling together. William passed away in 2016.

Doris is survived by her two daughters, two grandchildren: Anthony Howell of Beverly Hills, FL; and Archer Sanders of Dayton, OH; and three sisters: Connie (John) Giles of Tuscola, IL; Beverly Allen of Chesterfield, MO; and Mary (Jim) Baird of Arcola, IL.

Please stop by for a celebration of Doris’s life, Saturday March 9th from 1pm – 4pm at the Spruce Creek South Community Center meeting room.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Complaints about children in The Villages

A Summerfield resident has something to say to those resident of The Villages complaining about children living in their midsts. Read his Letter to the Editor.

DeSantis and complacent legislature have ignored Floridians’ insurance perils

A Village of Santo Domingo resident, who put on a brand new roof and still got canceled by her insurance company, blasts the lack of action by Gov. Ron DeSantis and his enabling super majority legislature.

Let’s hope the new regime doesn’t kill the Golden Goose

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pennecamp resident warns that The Villages’ emphasis on building homes rather than golf courses could come back to bite them.

Petty complaints become the norm when you allow anonymous complaints

A Village of McClure resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers the reasons he opposes anonymous complaints.

Golf courses didn’t get this way overnight

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Chatham resident wonders how golf courses in The Villages were allowed to deteriorate so much before the situation was acknowledged.

Photos