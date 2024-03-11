68.2 F
The Villages
Monday, March 11, 2024
First Villages Honor Flight car show exceeds expectations

By Staff Report

The first Villages Honor Flight car show exceeded expectations with 145 cars shown Saturday at the historic Baker House in Wildwood.

Eighty cars had been pre-registered, but another 65 classic beauties showed up on the morning of the event, according to Villager Nadine Landis, coordinator of the show.

Classic cars were lined up Saturday at the first Villages Honor Flight car show at Baker House.
The historic Baker House provided the Villages Honor Flight.

A total of 15 trophies were presented across six categories.

Wildwood America Legion #18 presented the colors. Ted Skolits was the disc jockey. VHF Red Hats parked the cars.

Poppy’s food truck and Mystic Ice Cream provided food and refreshments.

