Husband who had been drinking arrested after alleged altercation with wife

A husband who had been drinking was arrested after an alleged altercation with his wife.

Officers were called to the home of 50-year-old Raul Sandoval Lopez at about 9 p.m. Saturday on Sigcom Place in the Triumph Division, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

A bilingual officer interviewed Sandoval Lopez’s wife, who spoke Spanish. She said her husband had been drinking and nagged her about the laundry. She was playing with their four-year-old grandchild and she invited him to take care of the laundry. Sandoval Lopez, who stands 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 230 pounds, grabbed at his wife, causing their grandchild to fall to the floor. The grandchild was not injured, but the wife suffered a bruise on her arm.

Sandoval Lopez indicated he wanted to have sex with his wife, but was rebuffed.

“If you don’t want to be with me, you should leave,” he told her.

The wife spoke to her daughter, who advised her mother to call law enforcement.

Sandoval Lopez was arrested on a charge of battery. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,500 bond.