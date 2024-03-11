68.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, March 11, 2024
type here...

Husband who had been drinking arrested after alleged altercation with wife

By Staff Report
Raul Sandoval Lopez
Raul Sandoval Lopez

A husband who had been drinking was arrested after an alleged altercation with his wife.

Officers were called to the home of 50-year-old Raul Sandoval Lopez at about 9 p.m. Saturday on Sigcom Place in the Triumph Division, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

A bilingual officer interviewed Sandoval Lopez’s wife, who spoke Spanish. She said her husband had been drinking and nagged her about the laundry. She was playing with their four-year-old grandchild and she invited him to take care of the laundry. Sandoval Lopez, who stands 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 230 pounds, grabbed at his wife, causing their grandchild to fall to the floor. The grandchild was not injured, but the wife suffered a bruise on her arm.

Sandoval Lopez indicated he wanted to have sex with his wife, but was rebuffed.

“If you don’t want to be with me, you should leave,” he told her.

The wife spoke to her daughter, who advised her mother to call law enforcement.

Sandoval Lopez was arrested on a charge of battery. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,500 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Complaints about children in The Villages

A Summerfield resident has something to say to those resident of The Villages complaining about children living in their midsts. Read his Letter to the Editor.

DeSantis and complacent legislature have ignored Floridians’ insurance perils

A Village of Santo Domingo resident, who put on a brand new roof and still got canceled by her insurance company, blasts the lack of action by Gov. Ron DeSantis and his enabling super majority legislature.

Let’s hope the new regime doesn’t kill the Golden Goose

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pennecamp resident warns that The Villages’ emphasis on building homes rather than golf courses could come back to bite them.

Petty complaints become the norm when you allow anonymous complaints

A Village of McClure resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers the reasons he opposes anonymous complaints.

Golf courses didn’t get this way overnight

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Chatham resident wonders how golf courses in The Villages were allowed to deteriorate so much before the situation was acknowledged.

Photos