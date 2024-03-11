51.3 F
The Villages
Monday, March 11, 2024
Let’s hope the new regime doesn’t kill the Golden Goose

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

There are possibly a lot of reasons for the deplorable condition of most of our golf courses.
The main reason seems to be the ratio of new home built and new golf courses. How many holes did we have when there were 50,000 residents and how many now, when we are approaching 150,000 residents?
I realize that it will probably reduce the profit when you dedicate multiple acres for a champion golf course as opposed to hundreds of houses at an average of $400,000 each, but in the long run it will hurt sales if you cheapen the product that you are promoting. Instant gratification now versus slumping values in the future. Let’s hope the new regime doesn’t kill the Golden Goose.

Dick Jones
Village of Pennecamp

 

