68.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, March 11, 2024
type here...

Liliane Yates

By Staff Report
Liliane Yates
Liliane Yates

On March 05, 2024, Liliane Jeanne Louise Dietz Yates 88, joined her beloved God. She is predeceased by her husband, James Yates; her son, Michael Yates; her brother, Gerard Dietz, as well as her Mother and father in Heaven.

Liliane was born in France. She met her husband James there where he was stationed in the Army. Liliane took care of her three children while her husband served in the Korean and Vietnam Wars.

Liliane worked as a translator for the United States Army in France, and later for the Library of Congress in Washington, DC. She also worked as a librarian for her local Catholic Church.

Liliane was well known for her Catholic Faith, her love of family, her dogs, the flowers she grew, the French food she made,and the weekly baguettes she baked. Liliane generously provided her baguettes to her family, friends, and church community.

Liliane is survived by her son, David Yates; daughter-in-law, Cathy Yates; daughter, Cathy Kobussen; son-in-law, Tom Kobussen; grandsons, Phillip Yates and Koby Kobussen; and her great-grandchildren, Jonathan Yates, Abigail Yates, and Nash Kobussen.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Complaints about children in The Villages

A Summerfield resident has something to say to those resident of The Villages complaining about children living in their midsts. Read his Letter to the Editor.

DeSantis and complacent legislature have ignored Floridians’ insurance perils

A Village of Santo Domingo resident, who put on a brand new roof and still got canceled by her insurance company, blasts the lack of action by Gov. Ron DeSantis and his enabling super majority legislature.

Let’s hope the new regime doesn’t kill the Golden Goose

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pennecamp resident warns that The Villages’ emphasis on building homes rather than golf courses could come back to bite them.

Petty complaints become the norm when you allow anonymous complaints

A Village of McClure resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers the reasons he opposes anonymous complaints.

Golf courses didn’t get this way overnight

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Chatham resident wonders how golf courses in The Villages were allowed to deteriorate so much before the situation was acknowledged.

Photos