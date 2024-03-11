Liliane Yates

On March 05, 2024, Liliane Jeanne Louise Dietz Yates 88, joined her beloved God. She is predeceased by her husband, James Yates; her son, Michael Yates; her brother, Gerard Dietz, as well as her Mother and father in Heaven.

Liliane was born in France. She met her husband James there where he was stationed in the Army. Liliane took care of her three children while her husband served in the Korean and Vietnam Wars.

Liliane worked as a translator for the United States Army in France, and later for the Library of Congress in Washington, DC. She also worked as a librarian for her local Catholic Church.

Liliane was well known for her Catholic Faith, her love of family, her dogs, the flowers she grew, the French food she made,and the weekly baguettes she baked. Liliane generously provided her baguettes to her family, friends, and church community.

Liliane is survived by her son, David Yates; daughter-in-law, Cathy Yates; daughter, Cathy Kobussen; son-in-law, Tom Kobussen; grandsons, Phillip Yates and Koby Kobussen; and her great-grandchildren, Jonathan Yates, Abigail Yates, and Nash Kobussen.