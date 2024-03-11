Rosalie M. Lombard

May 7, 1927 – March 1, 2024

Rosalie M. Lombard, age 96, of The Villages, Florida passed away on Friday, March 1, 2024. She was born in Keene, NH, May 7, 1927, daughter of Byrdis and Guy Lombard. Preceded in death by siblings: Valerie B. MacKerron, Leavitt S. Lombard, Arlene E. Sorrells, and Sylvia J. Lombard.

Rosalie spent most her career in the area of nursing education and nursing administration after graduating from Columbia University School of Nursing and receiving additional degrees from Teachers College, Columbia University and Boston University. She later taught at Columbia and the University of Vermont. She was the Associate Director of Nursing at the Medical Center Hospital of Vermont in Burlington, VT. She owned and developed Foxchase, an assisted living facility in South Sutton, NH.

In the early 1950’s she spent two years as a nurse with the Grenfell Mission in the subartic area of Newfoundland and Labrador. To memoralize those experiences, in 2017 she authored the book, Adventures of a Grenfell Nurse.

She is survived by her good friend, Joanne McClellan, and nine nieces and nephews from New England: Joy Kempton, Sandra Carlson, Karen Coleman, Glenda Larson, Patricia Vogel, Gail Sardano, Dwight, Jonathan and Conrad MacKerron, and their spouses.

Rosalie moved to The Villages in 2002 and has been active in sports and participated in Senior Games in track and field, tennis, golf and softball.

A remembrance gathering will be held at a later time. Donation may be made in her memory to Shelburne Farms, 1611 Harbor Road, Shelburne, VT, 05482.