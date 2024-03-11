Villager gets seventh lifetime hole-in-one

Mike Hasty of the Village of St. James scored his seventh lifetime hole-in-one on Sunday, March 10 at De La Vista Executive Golf Course.
If you get a hole-in-one, share the news at news@villages-news.com
Mike Hasty of the Village of St. James scored his seventh lifetime hole-in-one on Sunday, March 10 at De La Vista Executive Golf Course.
If you get a hole-in-one, share the news at news@villages-news.com
Our site uses cookies. By continuing to use our site, you are agreeing to our cookie privacy policy.