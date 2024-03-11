68.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, March 11, 2024
type here...

Villager gets seventh lifetime hole-in-one

By Staff Report

Mike Hasty of the Village of St. James scored his seventh lifetime hole-in-one on Sunday, March 10 at De La Vista Executive Golf Course.

Villager Mike Hasty was thrilled to get the lucky ace
Villager Mike Hasty was thrilled to get his seventh hole-in-one.

If you get a hole-in-one, share the news at news@villages-news.com

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Complaints about children in The Villages

A Summerfield resident has something to say to those resident of The Villages complaining about children living in their midsts. Read his Letter to the Editor.

DeSantis and complacent legislature have ignored Floridians’ insurance perils

A Village of Santo Domingo resident, who put on a brand new roof and still got canceled by her insurance company, blasts the lack of action by Gov. Ron DeSantis and his enabling super majority legislature.

Let’s hope the new regime doesn’t kill the Golden Goose

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pennecamp resident warns that The Villages’ emphasis on building homes rather than golf courses could come back to bite them.

Petty complaints become the norm when you allow anonymous complaints

A Village of McClure resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers the reasons he opposes anonymous complaints.

Golf courses didn’t get this way overnight

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Chatham resident wonders how golf courses in The Villages were allowed to deteriorate so much before the situation was acknowledged.

Photos