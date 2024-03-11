Wildwood officials approve $50,000 study to look at housing inventory

As approval of new Wildwood housing projects continues unabated, city officials hope that a study will provide a perspective of current conditions and trends.

Commissioners voted Monday to pay $50,000 to GAI Consultants of Orlando to compete the first two parts of the study.

The study will examine the current housing inventory and overall housing production as well as analyzing Wildwood’s focus on work force housing. It will provide data on population trends, housing unit vacancy by type, costs, per capita income and land vacancy.

It will offer detailed forecasts of household growth and housing demand as well as spotlighting any gaps between demand and anticipated supply.

Although the entire study cost is $92,000, commissioners funded only the first two parts. The remaining sections are regulatory assessment and a housing action plan.

“We have no data,” said development director Melanie Strickland. “Part of this analysis is to look at areas both good and bad in the city.”

Mayor Ed Wolf said the study may help Wildwood maintain the quality of rental property, which he said sometimes deteriorates after projects are built.

“It’s important we express our expectations for these (apartment) managers,” he said.

Commissioner Joe Elliott also praised the study.

“I’m really looking forward to the result of it,” he said. “This is becoming more important both in the city and at the state level.”

GAI Consultants works in the areas of industry, energy, transportation and land development. It was founded in 1958 by Carnegie Mellon University engineering graduate students.

Recent projects include siting of several electric transmission lines and permitting services for a 190-mile pipeline.