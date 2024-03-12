70.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, March 12, 2024
type here...

Courses in need of more than band-aid and blind eye

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Each year during the winter the golf courses in The Villages get beat down. Each year the complaints mount as crowds prepare to thin and the ground waits to warm up. Each year the paint that hides embarrassing course conditions is swapped out for fertilizer and sand. Each year instead of acknowledging the need for course renovation on many of the courses, including, fairways, greens and sand, the belief by The Villages golf budgeting decision makers is it will all go away and time and heat will cause the issues raised to disappear. Much like the paint used to cover greens and fairways and tee boxes, from a distance it looks good but up close it reveals a deeper and more chronic issue.
The courses are in need of more than a band-aid and a blind eye. Perhaps when the paradigm shifts and the new model of The Villages where you can play on poorly maintained tired courses becomes well known by the future residents, then some courses will close to make way for apartments to lease and houses to buy. I wish it wasn’t so, but perhaps it’s just wishful thinking.

Ron Griffin
Village of Hadley

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Homeowners in The Villages about to see $208 hike in fire district fees

A Village of Belvedere resident warns that homeowners in The Villages are about to see a $208 hike in fire district fees.

Stop complaining and start caring for golf courses

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. Catherine resident contends its time for residents to stop complaining and start caring for their golf courses.

Complaints about children in The Villages

A Summerfield resident has something to say to those resident of The Villages complaining about children living in their midsts. Read his Letter to the Editor.

DeSantis and complacent legislature have ignored Floridians’ insurance perils

A Village of Santo Domingo resident, who put on a brand new roof and still got canceled by her insurance company, blasts the lack of action by Gov. Ron DeSantis and his enabling super majority legislature.

Let’s hope the new regime doesn’t kill the Golden Goose

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pennecamp resident warns that The Villages’ emphasis on building homes rather than golf courses could come back to bite them.

Photos