Courses in need of more than band-aid and blind eye

To the Editor:

Each year during the winter the golf courses in The Villages get beat down. Each year the complaints mount as crowds prepare to thin and the ground waits to warm up. Each year the paint that hides embarrassing course conditions is swapped out for fertilizer and sand. Each year instead of acknowledging the need for course renovation on many of the courses, including, fairways, greens and sand, the belief by The Villages golf budgeting decision makers is it will all go away and time and heat will cause the issues raised to disappear. Much like the paint used to cover greens and fairways and tee boxes, from a distance it looks good but up close it reveals a deeper and more chronic issue.

The courses are in need of more than a band-aid and a blind eye. Perhaps when the paradigm shifts and the new model of The Villages where you can play on poorly maintained tired courses becomes well known by the future residents, then some courses will close to make way for apartments to lease and houses to buy. I wish it wasn’t so, but perhaps it’s just wishful thinking.

Ron Griffin

Village of Hadley