Tuesday, March 12, 2024
Homeowners in The Villages about to see $208 hike in fire district fees

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

The VPSDD has presented its plan to impose Fire District Fee of $333 on homeowners, up from the current $125 across the board, an increase of $208 on ALL HOMES.
This method imposes the same fee on a $100,000 home as on a $1 million home.
I suggest that the VPSDD use the .75 mil tax it is allowed by the county first and then impose a uniform charge for the balance on all homes. The .75 mil tax would amount to $75 tax on the $100,000 home and $750 tax on the $1 million home. Such taxation would be more fair to everyone.

Ash Marwah
Village of Belvedere

 

