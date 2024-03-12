Homeowners in The Villages about to see $208 hike in fire district fees

To the Editor:

The VPSDD has presented its plan to impose Fire District Fee of $333 on homeowners, up from the current $125 across the board, an increase of $208 on ALL HOMES.

This method imposes the same fee on a $100,000 home as on a $1 million home.

I suggest that the VPSDD use the .75 mil tax it is allowed by the county first and then impose a uniform charge for the balance on all homes. The .75 mil tax would amount to $75 tax on the $100,000 home and $750 tax on the $1 million home. Such taxation would be more fair to everyone.

Ash Marwah

Village of Belvedere