The Villages
Tuesday, March 12, 2024
I had hoped to hear President Biden admit his failures

By Congressman Daniel Webster
Last week, President Biden delivered his third State of the Union address.

Despite Biden’s claims, the state of the union is weak. Since President Biden has taken office, Americans are less safe, and their bank accounts nearly drained because of his failures at the border and reckless spending. His policies have hamstrung our economy, ended America’s energy dominance, put our children’s education in decline, targeted parents’ rights, and infringed on hardworking Americans’ basic constitutional freedoms and liberties. Simply put, President Biden has put America last.

I had hoped to hear President Biden admit his failures, reverse course, but instead he doubled-down on his failed policies. In contrast, House Republicans have been delivering on their promises to the American people. Since taking the House Majority, my colleagues and I have passed legislation to solve the crisis caused by the Biden Administration such as:

  • H.R. 1, the Lower Energy Costs Act, which unleashes American energy production to lower costs for families.
  • H.R. 2, the Secure the Border Act, which combats illegal immigration by forcing the Biden Admin to resume construction of the southern border wall and end the dangerous ‘catch and release’ policy.
  • H.Res. 863, impeaching DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for his failure to secure the border and uphold the laws of the United States.
  • H.R. 5, the Parents Bill of Rights Act, putting in place legal protections to ensure parents always have a say in their child’s education.
  • H.R. 26, the Born Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, establishing requirements to ensure infants born alive after an attempted abortion receive the same protection of law and degree of care as any newborn.

The American people deserve nothing less, and I will keep fighting to put them first.

Congressman Daniel Webster represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives.

