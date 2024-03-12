79.6 F
The Villages
Tuesday, March 12, 2024
Intoxicated teen arrested after attack on couple at Gator Joe’s

By Staff Report
Bryce Martin

An intoxicated teen was arrested after an alleged attack on a couple at a popular beachfront restaurant.

Bryce James Martin, 19, of Ocklawaha, was arrested on multiple charges following the incident this past Saturday at Gator Joe’s in Ocklawaha, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

The teen had been ordered to leave by a security guard due to “him being irate and running around the restaurant in a drunken and disorderly and disruptive manner,” the report said. Rather than leaving, Martin became argumentative with the security guard.

A woman was leaving Gator Joe’s with her husband and friends when she observed the argument between Martin and the security guard. The woman dropped her phone on the outdoor deck and when she tried to pick it up, Martin grabbed her. He threw her to the ground, causing her to briefly lose consciousness. Her husband tried to go to her aid, but Martin grabbed him by the legs and pinned him against a wall.

Deputies arrived on the scene and took Martin into custody, noting in the report he was too young to consume alcohol. He was arrested on charges including battery and disorderly intoxication. He was booked at the Marion County Jail and released after posting $7,500 bond.

