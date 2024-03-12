John Samuel Stassi

May 12, 1938 – January 30, 2024

John Samuel Stassi, 85, of the Villages, Florida, passed away on January 30, 2024, at UF Health The Villages Hospital. He was born in Brooklyn (Park Slope), New York on May 12, 1938. He attended public schools there, and then continued his education at Farleigh Dickerson University in N.J. Living in Butler, NJ, he worked at:

Raytheon/Corporation as a Systems Analyst Manager for 27 years, retiring in 1997. He became the Vice President of Massachusetts Healthcare Services, Inc. (Home Staff) for 10 years, selling the business in 2008. John was much loved and respected by his staff and the Worchester, MA community. John Married Nancy (Greffrath/Knapic) on November 27, 1999. He was a wonderful and doting stepfather to twins Elisa A. Woollacott of Princeton, KY, and J Drew Knapic/Kairos (Brittany) of Mansfield Center, Connecticut, as well as a loving grandfather to Connor and Leah Woollacott.

John also leaves his three children; John J. Stassi (Kerry) of South Carolina and grandchildren Ryan, Justin, and Megan; Michelle Rosamond (Dave) and Marisa Hargrove (Tom) of Florida. John is preceded in death by his parents Guiseppe and Margharita (Basone) Stassi and sisters Anne Gartenberg and Marget Stassi. He leaves nieces; Leslie Mlwaski (Jack), Karen Gartenberg (Judy), and nephew Mark Gartenberg (Tracey), and first cousins Annette Smetzer (Jim) and Vincent Santangelo.

An avid golfer John loved his sports, especially the New York Yankees and Tom Brady and the Patriots. He was a wonderful dancer having won several contests, and adored music of the rock and rollers and Frank Sinatra. He loved the Live Oaks Community Church where he was a member and he enjoyed working at the church as a “Greeter” on Sunday’s, tremendously.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2024, at Hiers-Baxley Life Event Center, 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages, FL., with a gathering starting at 10:00 am; service beginning at 11:00 am, with a catered reception immediately following the service. Donations in John’s memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or to Live Oaks Community Church.