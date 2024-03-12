79.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, March 12, 2024
type here...

Michigan man arrested for shoplifting at Publix in The Villages

By Staff Report
Douglas Frantom
Douglas Frantom

A Michigan man has been arrested for shoplifting at a Publix grocery store in The Villages.

Douglas Lynn Frantom, 74, of Ann Arbor, Mich. went to the store a La Plaza Grande this past Thursday and put merchandise into a reusable shopping bag, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The items included eggs, fruit, vegetables, whipped cream and cereal and totaled $54.38. He got into a vehicle with Michigan license plates and left without paying for the merchandise. A manager at the store was able to snap a photo of the license plate. Frantom was also suspected of stealing items from the store in December.

Frantom, who was staying at Recreation Plantation in Lady Lake, was tracked down by police and taken into custody on a charge of theft. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $500 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Courses in need of more than band-aid and blind eye

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hadley resident contends that golf courses in The Villages are in need of more than a band-aid and a blind eye.

Homeowners in The Villages about to see $208 hike in fire district fees

A Village of Belvedere resident warns that homeowners in The Villages are about to see a $208 hike in fire district fees.

Stop complaining and start caring for golf courses

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. Catherine resident contends its time for residents to stop complaining and start caring for their golf courses.

Complaints about children in The Villages

A Summerfield resident has something to say to those resident of The Villages complaining about children living in their midsts. Read his Letter to the Editor.

DeSantis and complacent legislature have ignored Floridians’ insurance perils

A Village of Santo Domingo resident, who put on a brand new roof and still got canceled by her insurance company, blasts the lack of action by Gov. Ron DeSantis and his enabling super majority legislature.

Photos