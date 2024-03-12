Michigan man arrested for shoplifting at Publix in The Villages

A Michigan man has been arrested for shoplifting at a Publix grocery store in The Villages.

Douglas Lynn Frantom, 74, of Ann Arbor, Mich. went to the store a La Plaza Grande this past Thursday and put merchandise into a reusable shopping bag, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The items included eggs, fruit, vegetables, whipped cream and cereal and totaled $54.38. He got into a vehicle with Michigan license plates and left without paying for the merchandise. A manager at the store was able to snap a photo of the license plate. Frantom was also suspected of stealing items from the store in December.

Frantom, who was staying at Recreation Plantation in Lady Lake, was tracked down by police and taken into custody on a charge of theft. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $500 bond.