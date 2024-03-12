Notorious hoarder allegedly drained mother’s bank account to buy drugs

A son who has become a notorious hoarder in The Villages allegedly drained his mother’s bank account to buy drugs.

Jeffrey Packard, 37, was arrested Monday at the home he shares with his mother in the Village of Sunset Pointe.

The home at 1889 Blythewood Loop is already infamous due to the ongoing battle over Packard’s hoarding. Desperate neighbors are enraged and Community Development District 5 supervisors are imposing $500 daily fines to try to bring the situation under control.

Packard’s mother called 911 early Monday morning to report her son’s narcotics use, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The first deputy on the scene saw “many used hypodermic needs, multiple clear plastic baggies with white powdery residue inside and two broken clear glass pipes with burnt residue inside,” the report said. Barbara Packard, who with her late husband bought the home in 2005, pointed the deputy to her son’s desk which led to the discovery of a treasure trove of drugs including needles loaded with heroin. There were also bags which contained methamphetamine and marijuana. The deputy also found 37 12-gauge shotgun shells, which Jeffrey Packard is barred from possessing because he is a convicted felon.

Barbara Packard, who has previously pled her son’s case in public hearings before the CDD 5 board, said her son “withdraws money from her account on an ongoing basis.” She said he deposited her money onto cashapp cards which she cannot access. She said he ultimately used the cards to buy illicit drugs.

Barbara Packard said her financial situation has grown so dire that she did not have a $10 co-pay for a doctor’s visit, because her son had spent all of her money for the month. She also said her son also disabled her phone so the only number she can call is 911.

Jeffrey Packard is facing multiple charges including crimes against a person, drug possession and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon. He was booked on $23,500 bond at the Sumter County Detention Center. Jeffrey Packard was arrested in 2014 on a charge of possession of cocaine. While he was still on probation in that case, he was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence when he was found at the wheel of a vehicle with flat tires near Lake Sumter Landing.

Barbara Packard is due to be called at 8 a.m. Friday before the Community Development District 5 Board of Supervisors at SeaBreeze Recreation Center in connection with the ongoing deed compliance case at her home.