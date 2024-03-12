77.5 F
The Villages
Tuesday, March 12, 2024
Spike in electric bill leads to arrest of neighbor who ‘borrowed’ power

By Staff Report
A spike in an electric bill led to the arrest of a neighbor who admitted he “borrowed” power from a vacant rental property.

The son of the woman who owns the property in Ocklawaha noticed the dramatic spike in the utility bill, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The September bill had climbed by more than $100 and the October bill was more than $200 higher.

A deputy went to the home and followed an extension cord that ran to the home of 46-year-old Benjamin Christopher Walker at 9050 SE 193rd Avenue. The cord ran through a hole which had been drilled in the floor of Walker’s home and to a utility box.

Walker admitted he set up the power line, but claimed a previous tenant had given him permission to do so. Walker said he was “borrowing” the power.

The son of the owner, who has his mother’s power of attorney, said he wanted to press charges against Walker.

A warrant was issued for Walker’s arrest and he was taken into custody this past Friday. He was arrested on a charge of theft of utilities. He had been free on bond on drug and weapons charges, therefore he was booked without bond at the Marion County Jail.

