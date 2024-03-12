Stop complaining and start caring for golf courses

To the Editor:

Responding to a recent post on the subject of personal responsibility of care for The Villages golf courses.

I have lived in The Villages for 26 months and estimate I have played at least 140 rounds on championship courses in The Villages. I have seen a great variety of golfers and some are far better than others at caring for the course. The first thought I have is that caring for the course is related to the thought that this is your course, as though you own it. You love golf, you play with pride on your course, you want to protect your course; in fact you want to show it off. Imagine it’s your beautiful, flower filled, wonderfully designed and cared for pride filled garden. Your pride reflects your time and energy placed into it. You’re so happy when people comment how beautiful it is, how proud you must be. You may not even have done the hard part of excavating, moving things, planting things, the hard stuff. But you carefully water, fertilize, prune, etc to optimize the best look possible.

No different with YOUR championship courses here in the Villages! Little things make a difference, ie divots, bunkers, ball marks, garbage on the course, inappropriate activity by others. Yes, it takes effort. Maybe even a little extra effort – but it’s worth it for YOUR course.

And quit complaining!!! Complaining means you are blaming someone else, taking less responsibility yourself. Take responsibility for YOUR course. Maybe that means taking photos and giving proper suggestions to the pro shop without anger. Sure, you can’t control the grass cutting, green care, bunker condition, etc. that the professional crew does. Understand: the golf staff and The Villages want the best for you and the course, but things happen. It would be like finding large dog bombs in your garden – stuff happens! So, submit your observations to be part of the solution. This being compared to what I have heard too many times: “the worst greens I have ever played, I’m never coming back and I’m telling every golfer I know about this!” (Of course never reporting this to staff). Again, be part of the solution, not the problem. Assume the role of caretaker, take pride, be the best player in caring for the course, your fellow players, be an example and enjoy to the fullest what you have access to here in The Villages.

Bob Fick

Village of St. Catherine