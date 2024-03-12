77.5 F
Villager arrested after spotted hiding in wee hours at recreation center

By Meta Minton
A Villager was arrested at a recreation center after failure to pay child support.

Todd Howard Nessa, 53, was hiding behind a bathroom at about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday at Ezell Recreation Center when he was spotted by an officer with the Wildwood Police Department. The officer found that the Wisconsin native was wanted on a Polk County warrant for failure to pay child support.

The warrant had been issued in November for Nessa, who lives in a home in the Village of Hawkins which is owned by his parents.

Nessa was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center where a hold was put on his custody by Polk County.

