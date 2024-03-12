Villagers worried about Meggison Road traffic win some sympathy from PWAC

Villagers worried about dangerous traffic on Meggison Road have won some sympathy from the Project Wide Advisory Committee.

Residents of the Village of Cason Hammock and the Village of Citrus Grove have tried to repeatedly plead their case before the Sumter County Commission, Wildwood Commission and the Community Development District 13 Board of Supervisors. Frustrated at the lack of help, the residents went before PWAC on Monday morning at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

Keith Stephens of the Village of Cason Hammock said their primary concern remains the multi-modal path crossing on Meggison Road, which is located 80 yards from the Citrus Grove gate, near Sawgrass Gove. The distance between the gate and the crossing is far greater than at similar gate crossings in The Villages. Drivers speed up when the gate opens and don’t seem to slow down for the multi-modal path crossing. The problem is exacerbated by the fact the gate is in construction mode, which means the motion of an automobile automatically lifts the gate arm without the delay of card swiping or pushing a button.

“It makes for a nice race to see who can jockey for the best position. It’s pretty much an open freeway,” Stephens said.

He said that officials in Sumter County, which owns Meggison Road, have repeatedly deluged residents with facts and figures, and adamantly insist the road is operating as designed.

“Their benchmark for action is two and a half fatalities. We don’t want to wait for two and a half fatalities,” Stephens said.

He added that traffic will increase exponentially on Meggison Road in the next few years. The Village of Lake Denham gate at the far end of Meggison Road has already become one of the busiest gates in The Villages, with traffic flowing in from the Florida Turnpike.

Villager Theresa Keenan, who is legally blind, said it’s an extremely dangerous place to be a pedestrian.

She said she is frustrated that elected officials haven’t seemed to hear what residents are saying.

“We have been working on this for more than a year and have made zero progress,” Keenan said. “It needs to be done and it needs to be done now.”

PWAC member Steve Bova, a supervisor in Community Development District 10, said it’s time for leaders to think creatively.

“I 110 percent agree with these people. I have been down there and it is dangerous,” Bova said. “Everybody wants to pass the buck. I think we need to come together as a group and try to help these people.”

He pointed to the traffic light on Colony Boulevard that was installed in 2014, thanks to PWAC, when it became obvious that golf cart crossing had become too dangerous.

PWAC members agreed to keep the Meggison Road traffic situation as an active discussion item on their upcoming agenda.