Woman driving Lincoln arrested after traffic stop near Spanish Springs entrance

By Staff Report
Brittani Rose Jones
A woman driving a Lincoln was arrested after a traffic stop near the entrance to Spanish Springs.

Brittani Rose Jones, 36, who lives in The Cove apartments in Lady Lake, was driving a gray Lincoln MKZ at 8:30 a.m. Thursday when she was pulled over at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 near Main Street, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. An automatic license plate reader notified the officer that the registered owner of the Lincoln had a suspended license.

During the traffic stop, Jones admitted she feared her license was suspended due to a ticket she had been issued in Tampa. She said she had been out of the country and believed she had paid the ticket. Records indicated she had never paid the ticket or appeared for a court date, so a summons had been issued for her arrest.

She was arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended. The arrest report noted she had been previously convicted of the same charge.

The Mississippi native was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $1,000 bond.

