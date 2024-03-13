14-year-old girl allegedly molested at Waterfront Inn in The Villages

A 71-year-old man has been arrested in alleged sex offense involving a 14-year-old girl at the Waterfront Inn in The Villages.

The little girl’s father contacted law enforcement on Tuesday to report the incident which allegedly involved Ronald Everett Sapp of Plant City, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The arrest report, which was heavily redacted due to the sensitive nature of the case, indicated the girl had been “inappropriately touched.”

Sapp was located by deputies at the Waterfront Inn. He was taken to the sheriff’s annex for an interview. At the conclusion of the interview, he was arrested on a charge of lewd and lascivious behavior. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $20,000 bond.