78.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, March 13, 2024
type here...

14-year-old girl allegedly molested at Waterfront Inn in The Villages

By Staff Report
Ronald Everett Sapp
Ronald Everett Sapp

A 71-year-old man has been arrested in alleged sex offense involving a 14-year-old girl at the Waterfront Inn in The Villages.

The little girl’s father contacted law enforcement on Tuesday to report the incident which allegedly involved Ronald Everett Sapp of Plant City, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The arrest report, which was heavily redacted due to the sensitive nature of the case, indicated the girl had been “inappropriately touched.”

Sapp was located by deputies at the Waterfront Inn. He was taken to the sheriff’s annex for an interview. At the conclusion of the interview, he was arrested on a charge of lewd and lascivious behavior. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $20,000 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Susan Koffman missed some important points on insurance

A Village of Dunedin resident responds to a previous letter who was critical of Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Legislature on the insurance crisis in the Sunshine State.

Building too many houses and not enough golf courses

A Village of Caroline resident offers some perspective on the number of houses being built and the lack of golf courses. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Shame on Congressman Webster and his fellow Republicans!

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hadley resident calls out Congressman Daniel Webster and the GOP for threatening to abandon Ukraine in its hour of need.

Courses in need of more than band-aid and blind eye

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hadley resident contends that golf courses in The Villages are in need of more than a band-aid and a blind eye.

Homeowners in The Villages about to see $208 hike in fire district fees

A Village of Belvedere resident warns that homeowners in The Villages are about to see a $208 hike in fire district fees.

Photos