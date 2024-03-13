Author will speak to DAR about role of women in America’s early wars

An author will speak to the John Bartram Chapter of the DAR about the role of women in America’s early wars.

The presentation will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, March 15 at the Eisenhower Recreation Center. The guest speaker will be author Mark Barie, originally from New York, whose topic will be “Women In America’s Earliest Wars.”

Barie is an award-winning author. His historical fiction specifically features American Wars and Conflicts from the American Revolutionary War, the War of 1812, the American Civil War and the Spanish-American War.

His debut novel, the first installment in a trilogy on love and war, War Calls, Love Cries, a Civil War love story, was designated as a finalist in the prestigious Eric Hoffer Book Awards. It also won a gold medal for Historical Fiction from the Florida Authors and Publishers Association.

The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) is a women’s service organization whose members can trace their lineage to an individual who contributed to securing American independence during the Revolutionary War. Today’s DAR is dynamic and diverse, with over 185,000 members in 3,000 chapters in the United States and abroad. DAR members annually provide millions of hours of volunteer service to their local communities across the country and world. DAR chapters participate in projects to promote historic preservation, education, and patriotism. Over one million members have joined the organization since its founding in 1890.

If you are interested in learning more about DAR membership, visit JohnBartramDAR.com