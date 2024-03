The Everglades FUNctional Art Glass & Pottery Sale will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday March 17 at Everglades Recreation Center.

Those attending can view a wide variety of uniquely hand-crafted glass and pottery pieces made by local talented artists. Shop for the perfect gifts including jewelry, bowls, plates and other serving pieces, holiday ornaments and displays, wall art and home decor.

The sale is open to all members of the public. Cash is preferred.