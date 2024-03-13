78.1 F
The Villages
Wednesday, March 13, 2024
Hit-and-run suspect arrested after fleeing crash near Burger King

By Staff Report
A hit-and-run suspect has ben arrested after fleeing a crash near Burger King on State Road 44 in Wildwood.

A man driving a 2015 Dodge Charger at about 11:30 a.m. Sunday said he had been traveling east on State Road 44 when a black 2017 Chevrolet Equinox moved into his lane and collided with the left side of his vehicle, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The Equinox did not pull over and continued traveling before finally stopping as he was pursued by the driver of the Dodge Charger at State Road 44 and County Road 44A.

A woman traveling in the Charger said she was suffering eye and jaw pain as a result of the crash.

The driver of the Equinox was identified 60-year-old Kenneth Gilbert Bostic of Wildwood. He was arrested on a felony charge of leaving the scene of an accident with injury. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.

