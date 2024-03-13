Recent intimidation case prompts residents to reconsider providing names

Villagers appear to be growing increasingly wary of forcing residents to give their names when reporting deed compliance violations.

Kim Ruppert, the self-described poster child for the downside of forcing residents to give their name, address and phone number when making a complaint, has brought the debate to a heightened level. Last week, even the retired judge hired as a hearing officer for the District government in The Villages, publicly sided with Ruppert and said the requirement that complainants’ give their names is pitting neighbor against neighbor.

“In this day and age of anger and retaliation over even simple actions, the chilling effect of not allowing anonymous complaint to the CDD’s renders the Community Standards nearly useless. As recent events have demonstrated, filing even a valid complaint opens up those reporting to intimidation and retaliation. As a result, folks will not be as likely to try to enforce the very standards that created the community that we bought into,” said Villager L. John Keller II.

He said he fears The Villages will gradually degrade in appearance and quality of life.

In the past year, many community development districts have gone to the requirement that a name be given, following the bold choice to do so by Community Development District 5, where supervisors largely remain pleased with the result. CDD 5 supervisors continue to closely monitor data with regard to reports of violations.

Villager Dale Pilcher says “bravo” to the officials who made the choice to force complainants to give their names.

“I think they should have to give their names. This will stop a lot of ridiculous reporting,” he said.

However, recent cases likes Ruppert’s, where she found a cardboard “Troll” sign in her yard after lodging a complaint about piles of dog excrement in a neighbor’s yard in the Sweetgum Villas in the Village of Fenney, have forced some residents to reconsider the issue.

“Here is what I don’t understand about the anonymous complaint issue. Isn’t there a middle ground? Why couldn’t someone who files a complaint be required to provide a name that IS NOT SHARED beyond the reviewing body?” asked Villager Chris Scharrer. “If I call the police because of an issue with a neighbor, they don’t tell the neighbor who called, only that someone did.”

Villager Nancy Harvey advocates giving greater discretionary power to Community Standards.

“Ignore the nosy ones. You can tell who is just being a problem cause they have nothing else to do,” she said.

Share your thoughts at letters@villages-news.com