Susan Koffman missed some important points on insurance

To the Editor:

Ms. Susan Koffman might consider doing a little research and then reconsider her remarks in her letter concerning Citizens Insurance and its potential disaster claim funding shortfall. Yes, Gov. DeSantis did make the comments she alludes to. However, Citizens Insurance policyholders will never be in a position where their potential claims won’t be paid.

There are two reason for that. First, every private insurer who does business in our State will be billed for Citizens’ shortfalls, on a pro rata basis, that Citizens might face. Second, our State also has the Florida Insurance Guarantee Association, “FIGA.” FIGA steps in to process claims when an insurer becomes insolvent. FIGA is also funded by all private insurers who do business in our State. Ms. Koffman may have had her roof replaced legitimately. How many of our neighbors had roofs replaced simply because a “door to door” roofer told the homeowner they had hail or wind damage? The roofer’s spiel was to the effect that that the homeowner could get a new roof for the cost of their insurance deductible. The roof had no damage at all many times from a covered cause of loss. Does Ms. Koffman think all of those roof replacements are not going to affect premiums? There is a very good reason why the “assignment of benefits” clause in repair contracts was addressed by our legislature.

Ms. Koffman, does the ever-present attorney advertising concerning awards have any affect on premiums? There are many unscrupulous contractors, roofers and attorneys who only want to profit. There are many of our neighbors, in certain situations, who may be just as unscrupulous. There are times when legal representation is the only way to resolve a claim. There are many such claims that are nothing more than a sham.

Don Martin

Village of Dunedin